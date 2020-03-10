I want to love my daughter-in-law, but she makes it difficult. She’s 32, married to my son for nine years, and we have yet to build a relaxed relationship.

She’s not that close to her own mother either.

I’m not a needy mother-in-law since I own a store and am busy running it.

However, though I invite her and my son for dinner – about once a month - and buy her nice gifts for her birthday and Christmas, she never engages in a full conversation with me, nor seems very enthused about the gifts.

My son works full-time while she spends most of her time at home on social media.

She has degrees in two different fields but during the time I’ve known her she’s never had jobs in those pursuits, only some sporadic part-time jobs.

My son adores her. He’s acknowledged that she frustrates him occasionally but he’s totally committed to her, which I respect.

I want to feel that we’re part of the same family.

They don’t have any children. I don’t know if they ever will and don’t feel I should ask about it in case it’d be too sensitive and hurtful a topic, unless she’s the one who raises it.

I’m at a loss as to how to develop a closer relationship. Does she just feel that I’m not a good mother-in-law?

Cool Daughter-in-law