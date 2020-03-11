Reader’s Commentary “My mother is a narcissist.

“After eight years with an excellent therapist, I was able to unravel the devastating effects she had on my life, particularly my having been her only adult child to enter the world of parenting.

“My siblings didn’t dare.

“My psychiatrist told me that my mother must’ve been the victim of a narcissistic injury before the age of three, that so traumatized her that she created a false self. She was incapable of any genuine feeling.

“That was certainly the case: all of her love was conditional.

“There was no treatment for her since narcissists feel superior to therapists.

“When my son was born, she took immediate charge right from the delivery room.

“My father left when I was young, so she was all we had growing up.

“Her narcissistic ways cost me my marriage after 30 years, as there were always three people in my relationship.

“My siblings and I struggled with this all our lives. My psychiatrist said that narcissists are the hardest near-impossible patients to treat. In the art of manipulation, they’re geniuses.

“My mother still takes no responsibility for her actions and sees herself as a good Samaritan, like the overbearing mother on the TV show, “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

“She’s always the victim, or the hero, never the villain.

“Now elderly, nothing’s changed. My therapist said that though you can end contact, it’s easier to have some semblance of relationship or she’ll spend 24 hours daily plotting to get even. The decision was left to me.

“My siblings and I have never been free from her tyranny, not even now as older adults.

“Who’s really the victim here? She’s incapable of feeling love or giving unconditional love, so, why add to her suffering?”