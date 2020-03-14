This is my third letter to you, each detailing whether I should leave my emotionally abusive partner (April 10, 2018), then, a year after I left, struggling with co-parenting with him (February 22, 2019):

“We’re now nearing two years’ separated. He’s a daily constant in my life as we share custody of our young children. There’ve been ups and downs, with glimpses into our former family life, when there was some joy but no respect or kindness from him in times of strife.

“Other times, he’s hurled unprovoked insults at me, angry about our separation. After, he’s apologized. He recognizes/acknowledges his abusive behaviour, but cannot control it. He has a hair-trigger temper… not nearly as explosive as before due to regular therapy sessions, and my ending our unhealthy relationship.

“Neither of us can finalize our separation agreement. Part of me hopes for a family reunion. I miss the intimacy that slipped away after years of neglect, and poor communication.

“We still love each other. We’ve shared birthday celebrations, some holidays which I pushed for and he begrudgingly adopted.

“Yet I’ve also enjoyed our time apart - the freedom, and peace of not walking on eggshells, to not incite his temper.

“He’s helped me during the recovery process from two minor surgeries. He still makes me feel special on birthdays, at Christmas. He’s a great father.

“BUT, I read a book on abusive men, Why Does He Do That? by Lundy Bancroft, with a 20-point checklist for assessing change in men who abuse women.

“It helped me fully understand my ex’s behaviour.

“Three points give me pause: (1) Developing respectful, kind, supportive behaviours; (2) changing how he is in highly-heated conflicts; and (3) changing how he responds to his partner’s anger and grievances.

“His rehabilitation is ongoing. But our children are small, and I don’t want to keep moving in separate directions when my heart keeps me firmly rooted in this place.

“Am I not strong enough to push through with the divorce, or fearing the unknown? Am I a prisoner to delusions about “happily-ever-after?” Am I doing my children a disservice by teetering back and forth?

“Those who’ve been there likely believe: “Abusers never change!” I’m partly terrified this is a truth I simply cannot accept.

“Getting back together feels very risky now that we’ve somewhat adjusted our kids to this new normal. What do you think?’

Hopeful Romantic