My husband, and I, seniors, have been living common-law, on and off for 25-plus years, after unhappy first marriages. Three years ago, we finally agreed that we are a couple.

However, I have money, he doesn't. Most of our expenses are paid by me.

I’ve agreed to joint ownership of our home which I paid for, because he’s done a lot of renovation and maintenance.

But he wants ALL our assets in both names, to be inherited equally by our four children (two each). I said that this doesn’t seem fair, explaining that his kids inherit the house from him if I die first.

If he dies first, my will states that they still get his half. This wasn’t enough so he’s stopped speaking to me, for over two months.

I’ve either hurt his feelings, his ego, or he’s just realized he

has very little to leave his kids.

I felt like I was being blackmailed. Now I’m angry, hurt and sitting on the fence.

I enjoy his company. We generally do well together. If he can reconcile himself to my position, good. If not, I’ll enter a new phase of my life, though I may be significantly poorer. He’s 81, I’m 76. Am I out of line?

Cautious