My husband of 18 years, who was divorced before we met, has two daughters. I have a son. We were strongly rejected by his sister, though I initially tried to keep a relationship.

His parents eventually accepted us and I had a good relationship with them.

His sister’s been very mean to me and my son, even to humiliating me. But my husband wouldn’t stand up for me, saying I should defend myself.

I argue that, as he’s family, he should be putting his sister in her place, making her acknowledge that he sees what she does.

At my in-laws 50th wedding anniversary, with almost 150 guests, she’d created a photo video that excluded my son and me, but included my husband and his ex-wife.

The photographer there was instructed not to take pictures of me and my son. My husband did nothing.

She always finds a way to irritate/upset me so I can argue with my husband.

My mother in-law passed away. At the florist to choose flowers for the funeral, his sister refused to allow flowers sent by my mother.

She insisted that the only flowers allowed were from the family. My husband didn’t say anything.

During the funeral she again put photos of everyone but my son and me.

Then, during the funeral, my husband acted as if he were a single person, doing everything his sister told him, leaving me apart from the family, left on the side with my son and his fiancé.

When everyone was gone but my husband’s closest family, I had my son drive me home.

I’d loved my mother-law and tried to be there as much as possible, but also had to avoid my sister-in-law.

I can’t understand why my husband’s afraid to insist that it’s unacceptable for me or my son to be humiliated publicly, when he should be my partner and my support.

I’ve decided to stop attending any of his family’s future functions. I can’t reconcile that my husband just walks away when I need him most.

He says, “that’s my sister and you shouldn’t pay attention to her,” but why? So he just lets her hurt me as if nothing’s happened?

She humiliated my son many times when he was small and my husband didn’t do anything then either.

I know he’s a good man, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to trust that he’ll be there for me.

How can I make him understand that he needs to speak up and be there for his wife?

Frustrated and Deeply Hurt