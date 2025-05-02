I haven’t had a relationship with my mother for over 15 years, but I do have a strong one with my aunt, her sister. They have a very strained relationship and rarely talk. I have three young girls. My father remarried in my teens and my stepmother has been the only grandmother my children have known. My aunt often brings my mom up to me and asks if I would let her see my girls. I always say no because she is mentally unwell and an alcoholic. She also speaks about her to my girls, and I have asked her to stop.

Over the holidays, she brought my mother up to my girls, asking them if they know they have another grandmother. They know, because I have talked about her and why we don't see her. I wasn’t in the room.

When my nine-year-old replied, "We don't see her because she's a drunk," my aunt yelled at her that she was rude for saying that, and that maybe one day her sister will be a drunk. I tried to talk to my aunt, but she flew off the handle saying awful things. I told her if she cannot accept my decision regarding no contact with my mother then we will no longer have a relationship. I also asked her to apologize to my daughter. We haven't spoken in three months.

I feel she has chosen my mother over me and my daughters. Her loyalty to her sister is more important than being in our lives and respecting my boundaries. She always spends the holidays and birthdays with us, and I often invite her to dinners, BBQs and the girls' school/extracurricular activities. She would rather miss out on all these special events with her great nieces than leave the issue alone.

My girls miss her, but I feel that without her accepting my decision, we can never have a good relationship. Not to mention how inappropriate it was for her to yell at my daughter and say what she said.

What should I do?

Web of Women