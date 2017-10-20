I’m a man, 36, who’s recently been dating two women more or less at the same time.

One of them is an ex “semi-girlfriend,” whom I dated for over five months. I liked her a lot and wanted to take it further.

But she’d just started her dream job and felt she had to focus on work. She wasn’t ready for the idea and time required for a committed relationship, which I wanted with her.

I stopped seeing her because I often felt lonely and unappreciated. I started dating the other woman six months later.

She’d had some sudden losses in her family and was openly seeking close company. It made me feel protective of her.

I spent a lot of time building up her trust, that people she liked wouldn’t abandon her. She made me feel needed, which the other woman had not.

Suddenly, my former girlfriend reached out and we started seeing each other. It’s been great, as she’s settled into her work and much more giving.

But everything’s become awkward now. The woman I’ve been building up has decided that she loves me and wants to become an official couple.

I feel sick about it and guilty because I’m responsible for her feeling trust, but I don’t want what she wants.

I’m very drawn to my former girlfriend and feel hopeful that she now wants an exclusive relationship.

How to Fix A Mess?