After dating for two months, I introduced my boyfriend to my parents and they loved him.

He then wanted to introduce me to his parents though he thought they’d disapprove. My parents and I are atheists despite coming from a Muslim background. He's also an atheist but his parents are devoutly Muslim.

He didn’t want to keep lying to them. But I knew that they’d pressure him to break up with me. I decided to pretend to be Muslim. He said he was fine with that.

We’re both university students. He pays his own tuition and transportation through working and government assistance. Since he lives with his parents, they have a lot of power over him.

My mother coached me on how to dress and act. Her advice was to do as she did with her own parents. Pretending to be Muslim for as long as she needed, then cutting off all ties with them.

My plan’s worked so far, but his mother is becoming more needy.

My boyfriend’s curfew becomes increasingly earlier. When I visited his house unplanned, wearing a tank top, she criticized me.

When I planned a day-trip with him taking me to my hometown for my two-year-old cousin’s birthday, she wouldn’t allow him to leave because this event was “unimportant.”

Did she think they’d be serving alcohol during a two-year-old’s celebration? It seems she’s just trying to restrict my lifestyle more and more.

I’m unsure I can hold out until my boyfriend moves out (up to five years). Or, that he’ll be willing to “cut off all ties” as my mother suggests.

Is sucking it up my only option here?

Religious Difference