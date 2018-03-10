We worked for two years in similar fields but a power imbalance broke everything. He seemed to manipulate everything to be done in his own way.

My upbringing is that a serious relationship ends with a marriage. But his previous girlfriends wanted his money so he thought I was after the same thing.

I had feelings for this guy. He was very caring and seemed very special.

Yet he even thought I wanted to use him to get to a better job in the same company. He suggested I sleep with my direct bosses.

I was so deeply hurt.

With so many differences in thinking, I said no to any future together.

Later, he worked elsewhere and married, three months after he’d told me I might be the one.

His rush to another marriage seemed weird. He’d even been having two relationships simultaneously.

Or he wanted to cover the messy break-up of his previous common-law relationship. She had a nervous break-down which gossips blamed on him.

Later he wrote that he still has feeling for me but I’m not a person that wants to breakup his brand-new family.

Should I believe him and leave everything for him? For me, love comes softly but he seems to be Mr. Speed.

Confused