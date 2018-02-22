I’m 40, a professional, married to my wife for seven years – a second marriage for us both.

Until recently, I thought we were very happy. She’s the love of my life.

Looking back, I can see that some of the romance and passion had disappeared, but we were very comfortable with each other.

She never said anything to make me think she was unhappy.

When we first started dating she’d said she was never a very sexual person and didn’t have a strong sex life with her ex-husband.

So, when our sex life became less frequent, I assumed this was just not a priority.

Recently, she told me she was no longer attracted to me and hadn’t been for a long time.

I was severely shocked as I thought things were going great, we’d been making plans for the future.

Yet she felt she may want to leave and explore a relationship with someone else.

I later learned that one of her first loves had recently, suddenly, messaged her.

Though she says she’s dismissed him, it raised unresolved feelings in her. She realised that if someone from her past can make her feel buried passion, and then I can no longer bring that out in her.

I’m feeling rejected, emasculated, and hurt.

She wants to remain friends because she thinks I’ve became more of a friend than a lover, and she can’t look at me any other way.

I wish she’d want to work on the relationship instead of just giving up and moving on.

I know I should tell her to leave so I can move on with my life and try to heal.

But I’m having a hard time because I still love her and don’t want to lose her.

But if she starts dating someone else, that’ll hurt even more and I don’t want to be around to see it.

How To Proceed?