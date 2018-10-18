My girlfriend and I have been together for over a year and live together. On our first-year anniversary two months ago, I realized that she didn’t share the same enthusiasm for the celebration.

When I dug a little bit deeper, I learned that she’d been sleeping with another man during our initial six weeks of dating. I found this out by looking at her phone (which I’m aware is an unhealthy act in itself).

During that time, I had courted her like a gentleman, giving her space and freedom to figure things out as we went along.

I was clear that I was dating to be in a relationship, not to just hook up. She’d never been in a long-term relationship before, so I didn't want to smother her.

To make matters worse, the man she slept with was married. They took cocaine and hooked up on two separate occasions. She brought him to her apartment and helped him hide it from his wife.

These events closely coincided with me introducing her to a sibling and my group of friends. After about seven weeks, we had a conversation in which she said, "let's be exclusive.”

I’d already thought we were being exclusive at the time, because there was no indication of other partners.

I feel like our perfect relationship has been damaged and the trust has been broken. I’ve found the experience to be traumatic and emotionally draining.

Also, her choice of partner has made me lose respect for her. I treated her like a gentleman, while this man was able to hook up with her just by sharing some substances. How can I rebuild trust and respect for her?

Whenever we’re intimate, these thoughts of disrespect still re-emerge.

Is this relationship worth salvaging? Will I ever be able to feel the same way about her? I used to feel that I loved her endlessly, but now I have clouds of doubt that make me feel that she’s unworthy.

Is this judgment fair? Help me figure out a way to move past this.

Damaged Trust and Respect