I read your column every day, and I really value your common sense approach to life’s challenges. I’m hoping you can help me.

I am 75, and still working. Even though I’m almost exclusively working from my home office, I put in a solid day, five days a week. My boss loves me and I him. We’ve been together for 35 years, since he was a baby lawyer. We work together like a well-oiled machine. He has 10 years before he retires and has been very vocal that he wants me to keep working for him until that time.

I have lived in my house for 25 years, and I love it. When I divorced, I got the house, but had to refinance to pay off my ex, and there are still 10 years left on the mortgage. The house has a big garden where I spend most of my free time. It has all my “stuff”, and everything fits. My kids and grandkids think it’s a haven and are always in and out. I have a relative who rents a suite over my garage, and she’s very comfortable there. Her rent adds enough to pay utilities, taxes, etc.

I want to retire. I have found a place in a very nice 55-plus mobile home park that I could pay for outright if I sold my house. I wouldn’t have a mortgage and there would even be a bit left over for the occasional splurge. I would still have a garden, and room for all my things. It’s close to many of my extracurricular activities, and to medical care if need be.

I have had so much blowback from friends, family and work about this idea. My boss is downright suicidal with the idea of breaking in a new assistant. My tenant thinks she’ll be a bag lady on the street if she doesn’t have my suite to live in. And several of my friends say that it’s a step down from a really nice house with a big garden to a mobile home park with a teensy garden, and they might think twice before they visit me. The only people in my life who think it’s a good idea are my kids, because they see it would mean I’d have more time to do my own thing.

I need an outside opinion on this, Lisi. I don’t want to disappoint anybody, but do I have to chain myself to my desk until I’m 85?

Ready to Retire