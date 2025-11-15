I need your help. I’m having an affair, and I just can’t stop. The sex is so good, the connection is so deep, that even though I love my husband and know that what I’m doing is wrong, I keep going back for more.

We met innocently at the grocery store. I was reaching for an eggplant when he accidentally reached for the same one. We laughed and he made a fun show of “giving” me the eggplant in question. He then asked me what I was planning on using it for and we started to discuss eggplant recipes.

By sheer coincidence, a week or so later, we saw each other in the fruit section of the same grocery store. It was really a coincidence because it wasn’t the same day or the same time of day. Of course, he asked me how my eggplant turned out and I asked him about his. We chatted for a while until I realized the time. But before we said goodbye, we exchanged numbers so we could share our recipes.

We didn’t see each other again for over a month but were sending each other recipes at least weekly. Then he invited me for lunch at a restaurant he thought I would love based on our gastronomic discussions. It just so happened that the restaurant was beside my dentist, and I had an appointment that day. So, I said yes.

Lunch lasted the entire afternoon. And yes, I told him I was married and he told me he was newly separated. But I enjoyed his company so much that I ached for more. So, I jumped on the next invitation, and the next. Around that time, my husband was asked to go out of town for a week for work. Without worrying about what time I returned home, my “friend” and I met for dinner, which led to a nightcap, which led to hours at his place. The sex was out of this world!

My husband now travels at least one week of every month, and my affair has legs. I can’t stop and I don’t want to stop. But I know my husband will be devastated.

What should I do?

Eggplant Lover