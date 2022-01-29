We’re married for 16 years, with two daughters, 12 and 10. We’ve had no sex during my wife’s long all-consuming illness which requires regular treatments and creates physical/emotional changes.

I’m having financial troubles as well. So, we can't afford to split up and live on our own separate salaries. My wife still works, and I now work from home, earning much less than previously.

I could move anywhere to live cheaper, but that’d require taking my daughters away from their mother. She says we have to stay together, so that our daughters can be raised in a normal middle-class home.

Currently, my wife’s need for sleep occurs much earlier than mine, while it’s still evening. I don’t need sleep until midnight.

Our mismatched pattern means we wake each other up. She turns on lights in the early morning, noisily opens and closes drawers, etc. I’m tired all through the day.

I’ve tried going to bed early but have never made it work. Also, I watch adult-themed tv shows after my daughters have gone to bed.

I recently moved into my home office and now get a good night’s sleep.

But my wife’s concerned about how sleeping in separate rooms will affect our girls. She wants me to come back to the main bedroom again solely for that reason.

Should I do it? Lack of sleep affects my work. I feel so much better now on a good night's sleep. Do I give that up?

Sleepless at Home