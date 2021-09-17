My husband of eight years and I have a very loving relationship. His first wife had left him after cheating with another man. Under shared custody, we’re co-parenting his son and daughter, now 16 and 14.

But his ex-wife is still sabotaging any plans we make that affect our involvement with the children.

Recently, we booked our first holiday since the start of the pandemic to visit my mother and siblings in another city for a week. We rented a cottage in the nearby countryside for a second week.

When my husband informed his ex of the dates, she fired back four days later that it was impossible, as she’s booked a holiday at that same time, for longer.

She point-blank said we’d have to cut our trip short, so that the children aren’t left alone. We’d never leave two teenagers alone for a week!

It means that we miss out on a romantic break. This isn’t the first time that she’s reacted to anything that sounds special for us.

I’m furious and frustrated at her intrusions in our life. But my husband says, it’s not a big deal to him because he knows that what we have together is special. But then he added, “So, it shouldn’t be a big deal to you.”

Why not? How long do we put up with this? Why can’t he say we’re sticking to our plan and she’s the one who’ll be responsible for her children that week?

Frustrated Second Wife