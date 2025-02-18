My mom has been a widow for about a year now, and she’s decided to do some much-needed renovations to her home. She’s not trying to make grand changes, but she does need to fix some big items and now is the chance to modernize a bit. I found her a good contractor; we agreed on all the line items and the cost. My mom was nervous and excited.

I helped her pack up some of the areas where the renos are taking place, and we agreed to get rid of some of dad’s things that we’d been holding on to. We called my sister who lives out of country and Face Timed with her for hours, reminiscing, laughing and crying. She wanted some things that we put aside in a box.

The work started and that box got mixed up with some other boxes that were moved to the basement. The contractor came almost daily in the beginning, explained what was happening that day, and introduced her to the painter, or plumber or whoever.

After a few weeks, my mom felt comfortable leaving her home while the workers were there. Everyone had gained her trust, and she couldn’t stay home all day every day. Three months in, my mom came home to find an electrician wearing my father’s fedora that my sister had asked for. Without thinking, she asked him where he got it. He told her a story. She called me immediately, and I called the contractor right away.

When I got to my mom’s, she was visibly shaken. Together we went down to the basement and saw that the box with my father’s things had been opened, rifled through and was near empty. We retrieved a few of the items but not all. Now my mom won’t let anyone in the house, the work isn’t finished, and we don’t know what to do.

Trust Abuse