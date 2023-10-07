I’m a woman age 30 who thought my life was on a wonderful track to happiness. My boyfriend and I dated for a couple of years, lived together for three more years before getting married. My life and our future felt fantastic.

I’ve now been married for a year, but already it feels like he’s a changed person. He won’t let me own a car, because he “doesn’t trust me behind the wheel,” especially if we ever have kids.

It doesn’t make sense because I already had my own car for five years before we got married. And my father had given me a car years before, when I was travelling to university and a job.

Now, I’m living with a controlling husband and wondering what to do. I called a counsellor but my husband refused to consider attending even one session, claiming there’s “nothing wrong” in our marriage, and how lucky I am!

I did some sleuthing and asked the ex-girlfriend of one of my husband’s friends whether she’d ever seen that side of my husband’s behaviour. She said she’d wondered when I’d “see the light.”

I don’t know what to do with that information. Do I see a therapist on my own, or meet with a divorce lawyer?

Or do I try to work things out with the man I’ve loved and trusted for five years, but who now makes me unhappy, nervous, and insecure in my first year of being married to him?

Married a Stranger