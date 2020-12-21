I met an amazing man last September.

We spent five hours talking. It was "magical” (his word). We agreed to have lunch the next day.

He disclosed that he was a Christian. I said the same but that I don’t practice any organized religion.

We live in different towns. For the next several weekends, he drove to spend weekends at my house.

We got along well, cooking together, going for walks, watching movies, and talking for hours.

However, we were never intimate. He slept in the guest room, but I’d awaken early and go to his bed. He’d hold me with his arms on top of the blankets.

Soon, he said that for him to be intimate with me, I need to lose weight. I responded that due to COVID-19, I’m 20 pounds over my normal weight but I’m not "fat.”

I tried to end the relationship twice, because I wasn't what he needs. He got very upset, saying that he didn't care about my weight but didn't want only a sexual relationship.

He said he was attracted to me, I should relax and let life unfold.

He believes that sex is only to procreate, not for pleasure. We’re both early-60s. He asked, “What if we’re never intimate?" I said I wanted a full, loving relationship, with intimacy included.

He ended the relationship last month because of confusion over his "indecisiveness” about my requirements.

I said I was truly done.

What do you think is the real reason he was withholding intimacy?

He didn’t like me kissing him either. He said that "everything" works, to just let it happen.

He added that women always seduced him, and he let them have him. I insisted he’d have to initiate to be with me. He admitted he didn’t know how.

I miss him. What should I do?

No Intimacy, No Deal