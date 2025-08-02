I’m middle aged and live a unique and single lifestyle. In my 20s, people would say, “One day you’ll find that special someone.” This was mostly meant to compliment me, but frankly, it insulted me. Most of the time I wanted to fit in, be like everyone else. It took 30 years before I accepted that I’m not normal.

My first memories were of violence in the household that was common until I left home. I used to get angry when counsellors commented I’d had a hard upbringing. My mom died when I was a teenager.

I started my career at 35. I went through hell to make my temp position a permanent position, and I’m grateful and appreciative every day. I’m so blessed.

I don’t have a lot going on outside of work. I wanted this career so badly for so long and I am mindful not to blow it. I’m very content and happy on my own. I am my own best company next to my pets. I’m close with my elderly parents, help tend to their yard and with anything else they need.

I’m not lonely; I don’t really want to go out and meet people, but I always accept an invitation. My closest friend for the past two years has just played me. I don’t understand. I was at her wedding, her baby showers, etc. I feel so ashamed for being so stupid. I think back to all the heart-to-heart talks and sometimes her comments were passive aggressive or obvious she was asking in a backstabbing way. I realize now that she and my manager were hanging out behind my back and not saying anything nice about me. Is this just a mean girls thing?

I’m too honest. Too confident in my friendships maybe because I don’t have a husband or kids to rely on. I’m going through hell. And all alone. It’s consuming. I’m so hurt and confused. Why would someone hate me that much? Why am I always the last to know I’m being played?

I’m a good person and I am the best, most loyal friend you can find. I deserve better.

Alone and betrayed