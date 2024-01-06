I’m deeply in love with my fiancée. She’s thoughtful, intelligent, helpful to her parents and other close relatives, especially her younger sister who’s her only sibling and always seeking the limelight.

This competitive effort by her sister is happening right now, even when her older sister is the bride. My fiancée is very understanding of the younger woman’s desire to be noticed, but even the wedding organizer has told the younger woman that this is not her time to seek more attention... such as her insistence on walking down the aisle before the bride.

My wife-to-be is incredibly understanding... one of the reasons why I fell for her on our very first meeting! But my bride’s acceptance of her sister’s insistence that she walks alone down the aisle, gathering notice first, instead of being accompanied by an uncle or other relative, seems to me as an effort to steal more attention from her kind and loving sister.

Many of the past pre-wedding discussions among my fiancée, her parents and this woman who’s still called the “baby” sister, are very worrying to me.

My future wife is the kindest person I’ve ever met. She’s a community supporter who contributes to important causes in our city, from much-needed food banks to building children’s much-needed playgrounds, etc.

By contrast, her sister’s “me-first” self-importance has little in common with my bride’s generosity.

How do I handle this unpleasant, self-indulged sister as the wedding date looms closer? I know my future wife wants us all to live with generosity and kindness towards each other, but the image of this self-centered sister-in-law taking the first steps leading toward the marriage ceremony officiants, as if the focus is on her alone, really upsets me on behalf of my loving and generous bride.

Fed Up Groom