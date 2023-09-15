My daughter is 20, healthy and active, outgoing with a usually big smile. She’s always enjoyed sports, and getting together with her long-time friends until last year when she started dating a guy who’s four years older than her.

He’s pursuing a definite goal for his future career in business, and seems to us, her parents, to be trying to “change” her. This is worrying us.

As returning to school loomed ahead in late August, she started mulling over her clothing and where she should purchase “going out” clothes. I commented that I thought she’d already bought several very nice items, but she quickly said, “No, Mom, they don’t fit any more, I need to lose weight.”

The next surprise was her return from a hairdresser with a shorter, stylized cut, and a Mani-Pedi which she’d never before fussed much about, because of her frequent athletics.

My husband asked directly: “Has this new guy you’re dating said you need to change how you look? Because if he did, he’s not for you.”

My daughter ran out of the room crying. I said, “We just want to know what’s going on that calls for changes... to us, you’re already perfect.”

She asked us to just “back off” and trust her. She likes this guy, so she’s often with his similar-age friends whose girlfriends (and one guy’s fiancée) are more sophisticated and stylish than her.

We’ve now recognized that she’s lost weight... maybe just six pounds, but it shows.

We know she’s basically a very smart young woman but fear that this boyfriend directly, or indirectly, pressures her to make these changes.

But, as you often say to your readers, “She’s an adult, and entitled to make personal decisions on her own.”

So how can we help her recapture her self-confidence and follow her own best instincts, rather than comply with this man’s decisions for her?

Controlling Boyfriend