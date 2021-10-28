Our only daughter is 31 and has two children, ages seven and five, but she’s married to the wrong man.

She’d been in a two-year relationship with another man whom she loved, but he’d suddenly broken it off and moved away, with scant explanation.

Our daughter married her husband, the father of her children, within three months of first meeting him.

He’s a cold man who’s consumed with his high-earning position. He frequently misses important family events, makes only rare efforts to attend his children’s school events, and leaves all household tasks to his wife though she has a high-profile demanding job herself.

She’s accepted all this on behalf of her youngsters but my wife and I worry about her. We know she’s not truly happy. On the surface, she’s calm, organized, gets everything done. But we raised her and know there’s no sign of the love and excitement that she felt in her previous relationship.

We know that man hurt her deeply. But it shouldn’t mean that she has to accept her husband’s cold distance from everything that isn’t directly about him.

She often looks sad and lonely. How do we help her? Is it acceptable to point out all the ways that he seems to ignore her and even his own children?

Caring Parents