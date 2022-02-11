I have two high-school best friends who started dating each other in their 30s. I was so happy for them until I learned through the woman's family member that the guy was physically, mentally, emotionally and sexually abusive towards her.

My female friend had tried to hide the bruises and was hesitant to tell me about it, but eventually she shared some of their issues.

They broke up after he was physical towards her while he was drunk. Her relative called the police. Several months later, the two began dating again.

I haven’t spoken to my guy friend although the woman and I still talk. He tried reaching out to me after they got back together, but I ignored his text which seemed fake.

From our past friendship, I know how manipulative he can be. Now, it’s three years since they resumed dating. They just had a baby.

I want to be supportive of my female friend but don't know if I trust the situation. She told me that he drinks less but we don't talk about her relationship, so I don't know how or if it's evolved.

Is it okay for me to accept him in her life again and be on good terms with both, now that they have a child together? Or should I continue to keep my distance?

Complicated Friendship