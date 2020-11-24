I’m 49 and met the woman of my dreams five years ago. We've been having problems because I’d previously lived with my ex for 20 years. I’ve never lived alone.

I moved back with my parents four years ago and she was okay with that. But last year, she insisted that I get my own place.

She’s a couple years older than me and owns her house. She’s said it's time for me to have my own place where she can decompress, sleep there, come-and-go.

We now pass weeks without contact. But breaking up isn’t an option for me.

I’m scared to live alone. It’s partly because I’d be abandoning my elderly parents when they need me.

Though we’re magical together, she blocks my coming to her house and doing things, which is causing the physical flame to dwindle.

Is there a way to make this work? She’s welcomed here anytime. My parents think the world of her.

Why is she doing this? I can't go on not seeing her for weeks.

She gets so angry she disappears to cool off and then we see each other and it's magical again.

Then, it's again “No” to everything unless I get my own place.

She always says we've invested five years; she loves me, and termination isn’t an option.

Heavy-Hearted