I met this guy through a dating website. We’ve been hanging out for four weeks. I’ve had sex with him (multiple times) but we also go out on dates and have fun, so I genuinely feel it's not just about sex.

I noticed that a girl calls him sometimes when we hang out, and they communicate often on social media. He added me on all these same social media sites so he isn't keeping her a secret.

I told him that I feel he’s leading us both on. He said that he likes her but that when he met me, he realized he didn't like her as much as he thought he did. He wants to see what happens getting to know me. And he doesn't want to hurt this other girl by completely cutting her off.

I continue to go out with him because I really like him. He knows that he’ll have to stop talking to her if we decide to become official. But it’s upsetting and hard to open up to him knowing he’s still communicating with her.

He spends all his free time with me so I don't know why he’s still talking to her. Sometimes when we’re apart and I see he’s communicating with her, I want to just cut him off. Yet I feel a real connection with him when we’re together.

Maybe he’s confused and needs to figure it out. I'm willing to give him time because I want him to be sure that he wants me.

I've never been in this situation before. We’re both in our early 20s.

Two Girlfriends