I met a guy on a Facebook dating app. We seemed to really hit it off and saw each other several times a week in addition to the daily texts and phone calls. It’s been over three months of our dating.

He has said cute things like, "What are you doing for the next 25 years?" and also that he is “in this for the long haul” … leading me to believe we are a couple.

So, I took down my dating profile. A friend called me because she was alerted on the dating app that my dating partner’s profile picture had changed.

I was shocked that his profile was still active, also that he changed his profile picture as clearly it meant that he’s still looking.

Next time I saw him I asked him directly what was going on. He lied to me, saying that he was not on the app and that he changed his regular Facebook picture, so the dating app must’ve automatically updated his picture.

I investigated the possibility and know this not to be true. I don't know if I should call “malarky” on his lie or let it slide and just be watchful.

I was thinking about asking him next time we’re together to take down his dating profile in front of me but I’m not sure if that’s enough to satisfy me.

He’d spoken on and on about integrity, high morals and values to me... then he lied like this? He also tried to back-pedal saying that we’ve only been dating a handful of weeks which I know isn't the case because I know the date when a close friend passed away and we were texting throughout that time.

He said he didn't think so, then shrugged his shoulders and changed the subject.

Should I give him another chance and see what happens?

Can’t Accept Lies