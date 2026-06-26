My boyfriend just got a new phone, even though he only got his “old” one less than a year ago. I know because I met him at the store when he was buying it. He says his old phone wasn’t working properly, but I don’t believe him because it works fine. He says his new phone is glitchy and problematic, which is why his location services can’t be shared with me. That’s also his excuse for not responding to my texts or calls. Again, I don’t believe him. He came to pick me up to go out for dinner and his phone kept beeping. I asked why he could get texts from other people but not from me. He just shrugged and said these are the first texts he’s received today. He started kissing me and I got lost in his affection. Suddenly, there was a big noise outside and he ran out to see what it was. I took the opportunity to look at his phone and, not surprisingly, there were several texts from another woman, all lovey-dovey. I threw his phone on to the grass, told him to F-off, and locked the door. He banged on the door for over 30 minutes, while I was on the phone with my sister. I finally told him I was going to call the police if he didn’t leave, and he believed me and left. What do I do now? Fake Phone

You know exactly what to do. This man thought he could play you and went so far as to get a new phone to do it. But you listened to that voice inside your head; took the opportunity to snoop when presented (and no, in this case, I don’t have a problem with that); and caught him red-handed. Furthermore, you took immediate action by locking him out. Move on! You do NOT need to be treated this way by anyone, ever. This is not a person you want to stay close with, spend any more time, or plan a future with. Move on!

My youngest daughter has just passed her G2 and would now like access to the car that her two older siblings share. My husband and I think that’s fair; her siblings don’t agree. Their argument is that they never had a car when they first got their licence, so why should she have access? It’s almost a moot point as my eldest has a job this summer that she has already decided to bike to, both for exercise and convenience. And it’s an outdoor job at a pool, so it won’t matter if she gets sweaty while she bikes to work. And my middle is going away for at least four weeks of the summer, along with the youngest, who leaves before him and returns after him. Even though my husband and I pointed this out, the older two are still behaving selfishly and unkindly to their little sister. This isn’t their normal relationship. What gives? Too Many Cooks

I’m assuming that you and your husband own this shared vehicle, which means, in no uncertain terms that it’s yours to “lend” to whomsoever you please. Obviously, you’ve let the older two work it out and they manage. But now they must re-adjust to allow their little sister access. Period. No discussion. And if they can’t figure it out amongst themselves, then they just won’t have access at all. They’re right that they didn’t have a car when they were first driving, but now there’s one at their disposal. Lucky them! They should be grateful and not selfish.

FEEDBACK Regarding alone and unwell (Jan. 14; March 11; May 6):

Reader – “I have taken ownership of my health. I review all blood tests in advance and have questions prepared to ask the doctor. A few years ago, I changed doctors because he wasn’t answering my questions. My present doctor stated that I’m one of her favourite patients because I always come prepared with questions. “And I INSIST on being fully informed, good AND bad. The earlier I am aware, the earlier I can start taking corrective action/measures.”

FEEDBACK Regarding the napping wife (May 7):

Reader – “I’m married to a napping husband. He’s always napped, even when working. If this guy’s wife needs a nap while they’re on a ski vacation, he should keep skiing. If she needs a nap while they’re on a chill vacation, enjoy a solo walk or some quiet time on the beach. Many vacation spots offer their excursions in both the morning and afternoon. Choose one that works.”