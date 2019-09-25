My ex-boyfriend is not only a great guy – kind and supportive – he’s also very good-looking, well-built, sexy in appearance.

But unfortunately for both of us, that hasn’t been his description in bed.

No matter how we tried different ways to make love, he could barely maintain an erection. He’s finished before he starts.

We met years ago and the problem existed from the start. We were both younger, less experienced, and I found it difficult to even start a conversation about “our issue.”

When I did, he’d look at me with daggers and refuse to even acknowledge that there was a problem. He had too much ego and macho pride to admit what was obvious.

We broke up but reconnected a few years later as good friends. We’ve both had other relationships, but while I’ve had some that lasted a good while, his have always been short-lived and I’m sure I know why.

He’s a truly great guy and has always been there for me - when I’ve had sorrow in my family, or a breakup that devastated me.

We’re both late-30s now and I believe that we could have a great relationship and future if we could only discuss and learn to overcome the problem of how to have a happy sex life that satisfies us both.

He’s been very attentive lately, and it’s obvious he’d like to be together again.

But I’m afraid that if I raise the subject again, he’ll back away, refuse to deal with it, and we’ll have another period of detachment and then be in the friends-only zone again.

How do I raise this subject without losing the best guy I’ve known?

Awkward Issue