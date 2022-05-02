My girlfriend loves me but won’t marry me. She keeps saying “not yet,” leaving me wondering if I’m her “for now” guy till she thinks someone else is a better choice.

I’m especially confused about her true feelings since she’s very passionate when we have sex. She’ll also make a special meal she knows I love, and buys me very thoughtful gifts for my birthday, Christmas, etc.

We dated for a year and have been living together for 18 months. She says “we have time” to get married later on, but still insists she’s not ready.

I’m 30, earn decently, and feel very ready for the full commitment of marriage. She’s 27 and has been working at a job she’s loved since she got hired as an intern at 20.

I get it that she’s very proud to have grown into a management role, and that she has great friendships among her colleagues. I’ve met five of them over time and they’re a very tight group.

They lunch together most work days, and plan a restaurant dinner outing every two weeks (no men invited).

I asked her once if she was close with any of her male colleagues and she was very insulted by what she claimed was my “distrust.”

I do trust her, and want to live the rest of my life with her as married partners.

What’s your take on this divide? Isn’t it odd for a woman to share a man’s bed and life, and yet resist marrying him? I wonder if she’s just marking time till she falls “head over heels” with someone else?

“For Now” Guy