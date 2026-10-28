I need advice on dealing with my very ill mother and discussing her affairs before she dies.

This past January she announced to my brother and I that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Subsequently, our aunt told us that our mom has two cancers, the other one being liver cancer.

Our mom keeps saying all is good and she’s doing well, but when we went to visit her in April, she was angry and very short with us and even made mean comments towards my partner who has done nothing but be supportive. My brother couldn't take it and cut his trip short. He lives a four-hour drive away; I live across the ocean from them.

We have come to realize that she is constantly lying to us, but we understand that she wants to protect us. This week she did another scan and the results were not good. Her version of the fact is that the cancer is "slightly bigger" but nothing to worry about as they will change the treatment to address the growth. Except the new treatment bypasses the chemo and is only one-hour weekly. I was very surprised and expected the worst from this news. You don't downgrade a treatment when the disease is getting worse.

Our aunt, who was at the doctor's appointment, told us that both cancers are bigger and new tumours have appeared. She also confirmed that the new treatment is to make her comfortable, but not to treat the cancers. She also said that our mom doesn't seem to register the gravity of the situation. Sometimes she will make comments acknowledging the gravity, but mostly not.

We need to know what to do once she passes away and giving her extremely unpleasant behaviour during our visit, we are almost scared of her. I told my brother that I will be the one having this conversation but I'm at a loss on how to proceed. First, I don't want this conversation to imply that I know she is about to say her final goodbyes and I also don't want her to be mad. My aunt has had the conversation with her many times about discussing her affairs with us so that we know where to find the documents, who to stop paying, who is the landlord, etc., but she refuses to talk about it with us.

What do I do?

Hard conversation