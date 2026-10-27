My now fiancé and I have lived together since 2022. I sold my home, since it was where my late wife and I lived, and she was divorcing her ex, so we bought a house together. Before doing so, I had a cohabitation agreement written up. She was on board with the idea before we bought. She contributed 25 per cent toward the home and I contributed the rest.

She agreed to pay her portion of the mortgage and utilities. She did so for about 14 months, then stopped without telling me. Of course, I knew from the bank statements since all bills came from our joint account.

But she didn’t discuss with me whatsoever. I let it go for a few months, to see if she would mention it. She didn’t. She also would not, and has still not, signed the cohab agreement.

Despite all of this, we got engaged in May. I asked her to sign this agreement since I have a LOT more money than she does and it’s for my protection. She won’t sign it now and wants a new document, a pre-nup so she feels more cared for. She has investments and contributes $300k towards the home.

I think she has no intention of signing anything unless she sees my will, which currently leaves everything to my three grown daughters. I’m not opposed to including her in my will, but I am concerned that whatever I leave her won’t be enough in her mind.

I’m also concerned since we fight a lot and I’m not sure if the next fight will be the last.

Should I get this pre-nup done or just insist that she signs the current cohab? Or am I leaving?

Too Much Indecision