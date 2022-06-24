Dear Readers - Regarding a letter-writer’s account (June 6) of a godmother’s ongoing sexual relationship with her godson (age 17):

Several readers’ expressed outrage over the behaviour of the godmother (late-50s) and deep concern about the effects on the teenager, with both thinking they’re “in love.”

My immediate response to the original letter-writer was: “It’s the son, 17, who needs the most caring attention and guidance.” His parents must focus on him only, supporting their son by showing empathy for what he’s experiencing.

A number of readers argued instead for legal consequences, declaring the godmother’s actions “criminal” as a person of trust.

I fully understand their reactions, yet the actual legal jurisdiction where the woman and the teenager reside, isn’t stated.

So, I’ve researched Canadian law, which many readers assumed and referenced:

According to a practicing lawyer with the Ontario-based firm TTL Health Law, the age of consent in Canada is 16-years-old, pursuant to the Criminal Code.

Section 153 (sexual exploitation) pertains to a “young person”, which is defined as a person over the age of 16, but under 18.

This provision applies to someone in a position of trust or authority to the young person and, according to the lawyer, “It would likely not apply to a godparent. But I’ve included it as well as the consent provision of the Code below.”

Criminal Code

150.1 (in respect of a complainant under the age of 16 years, it is not a defence that the complainant consented to the activity that forms the subject-matter of the charge.

Sexual exploitation

153 (1) Every person commits an offence who is in a position of trust or authority towards a young person, who is a person with whom the young person is in a relationship of dependency or who is in a relationship with a young person that is exploitative of the young person.