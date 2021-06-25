I’m very close with my niece and her family and admire how well she and her husband have guided their two children through the stresses of home schooling and all-around tensions during the pandemic. Their son is 17, their daughter is 15.

One thing stands out regarding their eldest child: He and a girl he met at summer camp four years ago have been hanging out together ever since they were both 13. Now, they’re known as “a couple” among their friends, even though they couldn’t attend parties, go to movies together etc.

They’ve sensibly worn masks, distanced etc. and understood they couldn’t get together during lockdowns. They’d get together online for long chats, text frequently, and when possible, go for walks or hang out together outside.

With summer here, they’re both hoping to be vaccinated and “date” openly - my nephew says that even going out for a patio pizza together and holding hands during a walk will be terrific!

But I’m looking ahead. They’re both good students going to university next fall. It’s not certain that they’ll go to the same one though each has been accepted at more than one.

As a teacher myself, I know how overwhelming the new education level and social life can be. My nephew’s a sensitive-feeling guy as well as outgoing and athletic.

I’ve seen former high-school relationships drift apart under the pressure of heavier study demands, college sports, and meeting new people.

I fear my nephew would be devastated by a break-up, which could affect his schooling, and his self-confidence. What advice would you offer him and his parents regarding this major change ahead?

Concerned Aunt