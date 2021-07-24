I’m a woman, 39, single, and wondering why I’m still alone. I was married briefly at 20. My high-school boyfriend was going away to university, and I convinced him that we should elope so that my parents couldn’t win their struggle to keep us apart.

They believed we were both not ready for marriage and were proven right when my now-ex had a blatant affair with someone in his class. I was so distraught and mortified that I didn’t return to university for five years.

Meanwhile, I got a good job in a mostly-male industry and met a number of married men who sought me out for affairs. I was an easy catch.

It was a time when my single girlfriends and I believed that casual sex was our right as feminists. (We forgot to care about the feminist wives who were being cheated on).

After several such relationships, I met someone who was legally separated. I fell for him and thought it was mutual. But he announced one day that his kids’ changed behaviours had convinced him that he must give his marriage a second chance. We’d only dated for four months but I felt the loss deeply.

I went back to school, graduated, and had my first serious love relationship, living together for a decade. We talked about marrying but he got a serious illness and felt he couldn’t commit to a life in which I’d end up being his caregiver. He moved out and has since died.

Now, after COVID-19 made dating difficult and worrying, I need fresh understanding of what I should be looking for in a life partner.

Seeking Love that Lasts