Three years ago my second husband and I bought a large home in a beautiful neighborhood with top-rated schools for our newly-blended family. We planned to live there until our kids (three under age 14) went to college, then get a home in a tropical locale.

Yet despite initial joy, the magic quickly faded. My daughter attended the local school. My step-son stayed at his school across town. I loved the house but my husband wanted to split all household expenses and not spend any money decorating.

He said that he actually didn’t like our area and wished we’d purchased elsewhere, despite his saying the opposite when house-hunting. His son didn’t like the house either - “too fancy” and big.

My husband quickly reminded me of his desire to plan for retirement (despite our having three kids under age 14) and was frustrated that I wasn’t interested.

We separated almost a year ago, sold the house and moved quickly to divorce. My ex knew I was hell-bent to stay in the neighborhood for my daughter’s schooling. He said he wanted to move into a condo.

We moved out in silence and haven’t spoken since.

I then learned that he’d rented the house I’d rented when we dated. I thought this was weird but logical for him to be close to his son’s school.

I bought a townhouse in my daughter’s school catchment a couple of blocks away from the “family home” we’d sold. However, the day I got the keys, I saw my ex’s cars in the driveway of a large house around the corner. He had no ties in our neighborhood and could move anywhere within an hour of his son’s school.

Why did he move into areas where I’ve been and now am? I feel the risk of my kids and I running into him. I’m deflated that I’m still not fully free of him and he’s showing off.

We didn’t end things well. A therapist said that he’s emotionally challenged/unavailable. Much of our marriage was one-sided and cold (having to pay me equalization angered him).

My first ex was emotionally abusive and this feels the same. I have no desire/reason for any contact and can’t understand why my ex is tracing my steps? I need to understand to get my power back.

Divorced but Not Distanced