My daughter dated someone who seemed a great guy for almost two years. They got along well, were in love, planned their future. They’re both in their 20's, both starting good careers.

Recently, at a house party, my daughter saw him kissing his co-worker. She confronted them both and stormed out. Her boyfriend stayed and had sex with his co-worker.

He’s tried to win my daughter back, saying that he made "the worst mistake of his life," he loves her and doesn't know why he did that.

He begged for forgiveness, described everything that happened, insisting he’s now repulsed by that woman.

He ensured he’d never have to work with her again, and deleted/blocked her from all social media.

My daughter was traumatized, crying daily for a month. She lost self-confidence and is battling depression. She’s talking to him again and I’m worried that she’ll get hurt again.

He called her the next day and said he’s a monster, will never forgive himself, never justify what he did, and they should just move on. He tried talking to her for a month to make up.

Now, when she can't get over it, he tells her to stop nagging. He doesn't want to hear about it anymore. He says he can't take it back and can't say “sorry” enough.

My daughter and I are both losing sleep! I’m so angry with him. I question whether we ever really knew this guy.

He says he wants them to have a future together and keep dating like it never happened.

I support my daughter. I keep telling her the pain will eventually go away, but it's going to take time. She’s getting stronger daily but then falls apart again. Such a careless act caused so much pain!

Heartbroken Daughter and Mom