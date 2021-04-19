My sister and I live hundreds of miles apart. She announced a spring visit including her husband and dog, for two weeks’ stay with me and my husband.

I didn't address the Covid issue or any others because I didn’t think the visit would happen. However, she’s told our whole family about this plan.

Problems: We have several pets, including a very senior dog with health issues, who cannot tolerate an active dog in the house.

My spouse can barely tolerate my sister for 24 hours. She bullied me all my life and despite my seeing counsellors/therapists as to how best to address it, she says none of it happened.

I regularly have nightmares about our childhood, the worst of it in my teens. I had to have a termination. She and our mom decided to tour Europe for two months, leaving me alone with my abusive dad. They left the day before my termination (I was 15).

She and mom (now deceased) ignored this whole scenario and caused my high school life to be a disaster. I dropped out but eventually achieved both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Science.

I can’t forget this past, but my sister and I have had some form of relationship with short visits which usually involve a lot of wine.

But I cannot handle her bullying me into this visit. My spouse and I have been locked down since March 2020 and if things open up their visit is the last thing we want.

She and her spouse once visited and we had to ask them to leave after 24 hours. Another time when she visited, my sister fell asleep so I went out for a couple of hours with my daughter. My sister awoke and freaked out. She said she was sure we’d left the house to leave her alone to be killed!

I worry about her reality check on life and also don’t know how to say No to her as she gets so upset.

My spouse says there’s no way they can stay longer than a couple of days and only without the dog, and not until the pandemic is over.

Any suggestions would be great because I realize this covers family past and present, Covid-19 and guests with pets.

Dreading A Visit