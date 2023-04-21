I met my best friend in high school, when we both showed up for football tryouts. He was taller, I was faster. Luckily, the coach wanted us both on the team.

We went to the same university, lived together on campus, then moved to a neighbourhood house shared with other students.

When my sister visited us for a football weekend, she and my best buddy took off for half a day without me. She wanted “to see the town,” I was told. I already knew better.

They got engaged when he and I graduated. My then- girlfriend was at another university, but arrived for the ceremony. She warned me that day that my sister wasn’t committed to my best friend. I got angry and didn’t believe her. We almost broke up over it, but I now think it was because she knew the truth.

Flash forward five years. My friend got a great job while my sister insisted she wasn’t cut out for a career or for raising kids. Instead, she spent their money on expensive clothes and hung out with like-minded friends in high-priced restaurants.

I loved my sister when we were kids but saw her become totally self-centered in high school, always looking for “fun.”

Recently, after her husband returned too early from an out-of-town conference, he found her at home, cheating with another guy.

I’m shocked, angry, embarrassed and hurting for my best friend. I can’t forgive my sister for her disregard of their marriage vows, yet it’s really no surprise. She was always on her own path.

Now, if I badmouth my sister, I’m disloyal to family and my parents will be terribly hurt. But if I support her, I may lose my long-time friend. How do I handle this situation?

In the Middle