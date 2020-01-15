My gentleman friend from many years (we’re “just friends”) and I often have dinner at each other’s homes. Or go out for a coffee at a cafe.

When I’m a guest at his home, he’s constantly texting or spending the entire time that I’m there, calling his friends on Facetime.

I’ve said that I find it rude and he responded, “You have attention or rejection problems” because you’re an only child, and to get over it.

He’ll sometimes even bring the computer to the dining room table to check if any new text messages have arrived.

Or, he’ll carry his computer or phone to another room to check for messages.

The most constant texting to him is from a neighbour whose boyfriend’s often absent, especially on major holidays.

So, it’s more prevalent and upsetting to me when it’s on Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, etc.

It’s not of an urgent basis, just bantering back and forth.

Meanwhile, I’m being completely ignored and wonder, “Why was I invited?”

Sometimes, I’ve just left his house and let them continue their conversations. If I question him, I’m reprimanded.

Periodically, he distances himself from me for a few days to prove the point that he’s going to continue his habit with this neighbour.

I’ve never questioned his talking to family, which is also constant. But if I call him when this neighbour’s visiting his home, he’ll text-message that he’ll call me after she leaves.

When he’s invited to my place, he brings his computer and does the same thing. Arguments have arisen over his rudeness.

We’re both in our 60’s; and I’ve now expressed that it might be better for me to back off from this longstanding friendship.

I wonder if other people are experiencing the same behaviour.

Frustrated