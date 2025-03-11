I know your columns don’t get published for a few weeks after you receive the questions, but sadly, I don’t think it’ll matter. My 11-year-old son is obsessed with statistics. Thanks to him I have just learned that in the eight days around Family Day weekend, Toronto received 75 cm of snow, which is apparently a record of some sort. I love the snow, and I love winter. I love having my backyard filled with snow to make snow angels and build snowmen. I love taking my kids for hikes in the snowy woods, tobogganing and all the other snow related activities that winter brings. But what I don’t understand is how the residential streets of Toronto are NEVER cleared, rendering them impassable and causing massive traffic buildup. Hello snowplows of Toronto! This is your time to shine! You’ve had NO work for nine months. Where are you? Snow Blocked

I hear you loud and clear! My neighbourhood is like the lost land – and I’m only a block from a major intersection! It’s a narrow street at the best of times with two-way traffic and street parking. Now it’s completely impassable! With many cars snowed right in. And you’re not alone in your thoughts. Just a few weeks ago, in late February, the mayor ordered a review of the city’s unacceptable snow clearing. Apparently, the city has issues with the private snow removal companies with whom they have contracts. The results being slow response, inconsistency and inadequacy. And as taxpaying citizens, it’s extremely frustrating to not see our dollars going to areas of immediate need. This morning, I saw a healthy, robust man fall on the icy sidewalk and learned he now has a broken wrist. Not everything is avoidable, I get that. Weather is uncontrollable and in constant flux. But he could have avoided the icy patches on the sidewalk, if he had been able to get over the massive snowbank and walk on the road, for example.

I recently saw a column about body hair and wanted to ask you my question. As a woman in my early 60s, I find my skin becoming very fragile. Just wearing pants can rub the skin to the point of sores forming on my legs. My facial skin just peels off when trying to squeeze a pimple. So, when I saw you recommend a wax without knowing the woman’s skin type, I was worried for her. As someone with very fair skin, the thought of waxing, let alone my husband booking me for one, is terrifying! I feel like my skin would rip from stem to stern, as they say. I have tried a lot of ways of removing unwanted hair from my body. But as I mentioned, I’m terrified of waxing. I’ve tried electric razors, but the regrowth and stubble are brutally uncomfortable. What else do you recommend? Wax on, wax off, NOT!

I recommend you see a dermatologist. I don’t think that your facial skin should peel off when you squeeze a pimple (though I do know you’re not supposed to squeeze your pimples). And I also don’t think it’s common for pants to rub your skin so much that you get sores. I know plenty of people your age and older who wear pants regularly without that happening. So, I think perhaps you should see a doctor and investigate your very sensitive skin. And I agree that with your sensitive skin, you should probably avoid waxing or any other depilatory agents. But I’m not a skin expert, which is why I recommend you seeing a dermatologist.

FEEDBACK Regarding the aromatic abode (Dec. 16): Reader – “I’m 72 and was born in Greece. We came here in 1957 and when we registered for school, they changed our names and took my earrings out because I looked too ethnic. My mom cooked all our traditional food which had lots of garlic and feta cheese. My friends always commented that I smelled, my house smelled, and my mother looked different than other mothers. That was all true and very painful when you’re young and trying to fit in. “But over the years my culture has become very trendy and finally feta cheese is a delicacy and very mainstream. I wish my mom was alive to see that we’re finally ‘in style.’ “Be proud of where you’re from. When my daughter was in high school someone asked her about her background and when she said, ‘my mom was born in Greece’ they thought that was so cool, that she was half Greek.”