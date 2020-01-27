My brother told everyone that he wanted a puppy, not me, his newborn brother.

For years, he constantly created trouble and then blamed me.

In high school, he stole my girlfriend then dropped her, so she hated us both.

He’s 40 now, I’m 36, and he’s still locked in a competition with me that I try to ignore or avoid.

He used to earn much more than I do, but he got laid off and earns less at a smaller firm.

With big expenses based on his former salary, he asked to borrow from my savings, promising re-payments every three months over three years, as he adjusts his spending.

I agreed. (foolishly thinking it’d improve our relationship).

But he now says he can’t pay me anything during the three years, and maybe never. He said that, as a brother whom he’s always “looked after,” I should suck it up.

When I protested, he went online and maligned me on social media. I’ve had to block him from everything.

Our parents have both passed. I’ve read your statements to others that, whenever possible, family members should keep a door open to stay connected.

But I’m seriously considering cutting all contact with him.

Finally Fed Up