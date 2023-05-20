My son is 36 and not married. His father (my ex-husband) thinks he’s gay. I believe it’s my son’s business. Also, I’d be happy for him to have a partner he loves, if that’s so.

However, my ex thinks that it’s his right to “know the truth.” I told my ex that asking outright is rude and could cause our son to not talk to either of us.

I’ve also said that our son’s best friends are married and have kids.

Though he lives in another province, he always visits those friends and their spouses first, before seeing us even if we’re available.

So, if he is gay, he’s already demonstrating that he doesn’t want to introduce us to his “partner.”

I also ask myself and his father, what’s so great about being married? Many marriages, like ours, were unhappy within the first half-dozen years. We purposefully didn’t have another child because we both knew deep down that we’d part permanently.

Divorcing isn’t fun. Hiring a lawyer who dealt only with facts, not feelings, was upsetting. Dividing hard-earned assets (I earned more than my ex) was hard to take... yet fair, period.

Today, I’m comfortably on my own. I downsized from house to an apartment, have a community of close friends, (many also divorced), joined a book club and go on city walks.

I’m a very self-sufficient and happy single. How can I tell my son’s father to back off looking for proof that our son is gay?

Happily Divorced