During our dating period and throughout our five-year marriage, sex has been a huge part of our relationship.

My husband particularly likes fantasies. He’ll phone me from the condo garage, saying “I’ll be upstairs in four minutes and I’ve got a great scene for us to play!”

Sometimes he’ll get an idea from porn. Or he’ll name a Hollywood couple whom we’ll fantasize aloud about, during sex.

But now, approaching 36, I’m thinking that it’s time we discuss starting a family instead.

When I told him this, he went into a dark mood for several days. Then suddenly, instead of playing fantasy games, he insisted we talk about real people we know.

He wanted me to tell him any sexual fantasies that I’ve had with others - e.g. he mentioned a college professor I once said had been “hot” when I was in his class.

I was uncomfortable as he sounded so serious about this.

So, he went first, telling me about his fantasy about a neighbour in our building whom he occasionally meets in the elevator or lobby.

I felt sick. She’s late-20s, slim and very attractive. She’s also very smart with a good job, and a keen tennis player. His fantasy included comments on her clinging tennis dress.

I just walked away. We haven’t discussed it since but he’s still distant with me, and there’s been no sex for a week.

Is my husband addicted to sexual fantasies?

Confused and Hurt