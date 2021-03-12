My wife and I had been married for 16 years. We both have had demanding jobs but were lucky that we both still enjoy our work. We also have two very active teenage sons.

As a couple, we didn’t always have time or energy for romance and even sex was sporadic, but I never considered that we’d split up.

My wife called that move 18 months ago. I agreed with her insistence that we to go to counselling, but I told the therapist that I saw no reason for us to separate, and that there had to be a different solution.

My wife said, “that’s the problem.” She implied that I was unaware that we’d been growing apart for years.

I still believe it wasn’t the case. I’ve always been an involved father and very active with our sons - we played tennis a lot from as soon as they could, and I’ve encouraged their love of golf.

My wife would use that time for whatever she wanted - seeing her friends and/or going out to a play, as she’s never been sports-minded.

During the marriage we had very nice family vacations. I think they were our happiest times with everyone relaxed, having fun. I miss that.

I never expected marriage to be a honeymoon forever. I thought we were a very good match when I proposed, and the early years when the boys were born just 20 months apart were very exciting.

My wife took maternity leaves but rushed back to work when that ended, and we had excellent babysitting help.

Can you help me understand what went wrong? I’m now dating a woman I like a lot and may eventually marry. But I’d like to better understand what happened in my marriage.

A Second Chance