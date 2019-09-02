Why are so many single people late-30’s to 40s, and on dating sites, so self-absorbed? I’ve found this with men, and I’ve found it’s true of women I know, too.

Self-interest isn’t simply a common personality trait of would-be daters, but a result of the overwhelming impact of dating sites, since they first started in 1993.

It’s led to expectations that a decent date can/will be found through the site, and impatience at having to slog through countless tries before a like-minded, acceptable person may show up.

Perhaps some late-30s-to-40s daters have had enough disappointments when people online are, in person, less than they represented themselves to be.

So they become more definitive in their early online chats about what they seek in a date.

Marshall McLuhan understood this kind of human reaction, when he coined the phrase “the medium is the message,” in 1964.

Most simply put, it means that the change that a new invention or innovation "introduces into human affairs," also changes the inter-personal dynamics that the innovation brings with it.

McLuhan (1911-1980), a Canadian professor of literature and culture, developed his theory of media and human development, in his classic book, Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man.

He’s celebrated as the man who predicted the rise of the internet.

So it’s little wonder that men and women alike, impatient about searching through the massive online shopping cart of profiles to find a suitable prospect, are increasingly selective.

“Self-absorbed” may be one way of seeing it. I suggest that self-protective, is a healthy way of looking for love, or at least a genuine candidate, through dating sites.