My husband had a girlfriend in University almost 30 years ago. To my knowledge, they haven’t been in contact with each other since then. She now lives in another part of the country. I’ve never met her.

I discovered recently that they’ve been in contact for the past two years, sending each other texts that became increasingly suggestive.

She’s asked all kinds of questions about what he’s doing with his time, but never asks about me. She’s even suggested that they meet.

My husband always replied, even to messages that were provocative.

I decided to admit to my snooping and ask my husband what this was all about. He said he’d intended to tell me but hadn’t got around to it.

I have difficulty believing him, even though he said he’d never cheat on me. But isn’t having an emotional affair already cheating?!

I expect they’re still friends on social media, though he’s blocked me.

Should I become friends with her just to see what’s really going on? A friend said “No, because she’ll then be in your life forever.”

Talking to my husband about this makes him very angry. But that leaves an uncomfortable silence.

We’ve been married 25-plus years and have had a wonderful life together, until now. His same-age girlfriend has also been married for many years.

I strongly need to talk about this. My husband would refuse to see a marriage counsellor so I met with one on my own. I was told that after so many years they likely have little in common and that in time their communication will end.

Why am I having such difficulty putting this behind me?

Emotional Cheating