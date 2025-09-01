I have a friend who I really like but she never lets me off the phone. Also, she mumbles so I spend the whole call repeating her or asking her to repeat herself! It’s beyond frustrating and annoying. We always have fun together, laugh continuously and enjoy each other’s company. We met through our boyfriends, who are both no longer our boyfriends but we maintained the friendship. She’s smart, fun and in person I can handle her mumbled speech because I stare at her mouth. I’m not a lip reader, but it works for me. But on the phone, forget it! I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but I can’t handle the phone calls anymore. What do you suggest? Mumble Jumble

If talking on the phone is part of your relationship, you need to come clean. Otherwise, it’ll be too hard to keep up the charade. And the last thing you want is for your friendship to take a hit because you ignore her phone calls. Go out for lunch and explain the problem to her. Make it YOUR problem and not hers. Tell her YOU have a problem hearing her clearly on the phone, and that you would like to minimize that area of your communication because it’s too hard on YOU. Which means more in-person time and texting. Here’s hoping she’ll understand and your friendship can remain intact and strong.

My sister and I were supposed to go out with another set of sibs to an outdoor festival with food trucks, alcohol booths and music. My sister and I were both so excited! The other girls cancelled on us the day of the event; they’re excuse was that it was threatening to rain. My sister and I went and had the best time, and we coincidentally bumped into another group of friends, so it was all good. But while we were there, my sister noticed that the other sisters were posting on social from a friend’s party. We don’t really care, but it’s not a nice thing to do. Why couldn’t they just be honest with us and tell us they’d rather go to this party? My sister thinks they’re mean but I just don’t get it. Lying Sisters

These girls are clearly insecure with social climber tendencies. It is NEVER acceptable to cancel plans to do something you think is “better.” Having said that, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t done it once in their lives. Had they said to you that they’d been invited to a party, it sounded like fun, and they really wanted to go, you could have found other people to go to the festival with, or not. The fact that they didn’t tell you is what’s unsettling. Don’t take it to heart. Now you know that these girls aren’t loyal or your closest friends. You can decide how you’d like to move forward with them. And the next time you invite them out, if you ever do, ask them to commit based on this last experience. There’s no harm in calling them out on their rude behaviour.

What’s up with this crazy weather? One day it’s scorching; the next it’s pouring. I’m going to get sick from all the changes in temperature! Weather What?

I wish I had the answer to your question…. I don’t. All I can advise is to dress in layers. Carry a small umbrella in your backpack. Keep one in your car. I always check the weather before going to bed and when I get up. And I dress accordingly. Looks like we’re staying in the low 20s in the Toronto area, dropping to high teens by end of this month.

FEEDBACK Regarding the boy who stays home from school (May 27): Reader #1 – “It could be a social issue at school that is flaring up, making the son upset and causing anxiety. “Or it could be the state of the washrooms at school. School washrooms are so disgusting that kids often hold it and don't go all day... that's enough to make them want to stay home sometimes! Examples of washroom issues include: no toilet paper, no stall doors, no soap, kids intimidating other kids, vaping, drugs, etc.”

Reader #2 - A child saying they can’t go to school because they’re sick, without showing any symptoms, three weeks in a row is quite concerning. I wonder if this child is being bullied.”

Lisi – I put this in today’s column as many kids are going back to school tomorrow, if they haven’t already. Bullying can happen anywhere, but school is an obvious location. Watch your children for signs.