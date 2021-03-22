I’m a male, 43, never married, and with good reasons. My mother divorced my father years ago, after a stranger called her to say that my father was cheating with his girlfriend.

He described the car the man drove, gave dates on which his girlfriend went out with him (Dad’s “late work night”) and said he got Mom’s phone number from his girlfriend.

My mom kicked Dad out, got involved in community work, met a nice man and eventually married him. That was 25 years ago.

My father next met an engaged woman and practically had to leave town when her fiancé discovered he was trying to get her to break that arrangement and live with him.

Maybe my father grew up in a time when men could get away with that kind of philandering. But attitudes changed and I suffered the embarrassment of hearing stories about the father I’d previously respected.

He was well-known in our city, so people loved to gossip about him.

It convinced me to never follow in his footsteps, chasing women who were already taken or those who didn’t mind cheating.

Now, I’m closer to the middle of my life and wondering, am I missing out by not committing to a relationship?

I’ve dated some interesting single women and liked several a lot, but I always walked away. Has my father’s behaviour made me afraid I’ll become just like him?

Single and Stuck