Ellie Tesher is on vacation. The column below is an archived favourite, personally selected by Ellie

I met this guy through a dating website. We’ve been talking and hanging out for four weeks.

I’ve had sex with him (multiple times) but we do go out on dates and have fun, so I genuinely feel it's not all about the sex.

But I noticed this girl calling him sometimes when we hang out and they communicate a lot on social media.

Yet he added me on all these social media sites so he isn't keeping her a secret.

I told him that I definitely feel that he’s leading us both on.

He said that he did like her, but when he met me, he realized he didn't like her as much as he thought.

He wants to see what comes out of getting to know me. And he doesn't want to hurt this other girl by completely cutting her off.

I continue to hang out with him and go on dates because I really like him. He knows that he’ll have to stop talking to her if we decide to become official.

But it’s upsetting and hard to open up to him knowing he’s still stringing this girl along.

He spends all his free time with me so I don't know what he’s doing talking to her.

Sometimes when we’re apart and I see he’s still communicating with her I want to just cut him off. Yet I feel a real connection with him when we’re together.

Maybe he’s confused and needs to figure it out and I'm willing to give him time because I want him to be sure that he wants me.

But I've never been in this situation before. We’re both in our early 20s.

Two Girlfriends