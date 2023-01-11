My ex-wife and I have been divorced for 10 years. She was married to someone else during our time apart. They have now separated and my ex and I have reconnected. Currently, we are considering remarrying each other again. Our children are thrilled because they didn’t like her second husband at all. Do you think this is a good idea?

It all sounds pretty quick. Remarrying the person you previously divorced a decade ago can only be a good idea when you both feel that you’re committed to it. Do you think that you have put enough time in to your relationship to make it work?

My answer is also based on all that you learned about yourselves and what you feel realistically as well as romantically about the other, during the time you’ve lived apart.

It’s not enough for either of you to consider that the main reason for reconnecting is that your kids dislike their stepfather.

That’s a common response from children - whether adults or younger - to think that they know better than the parents who upset their previous life. And most children want nothing more than to see their parents back together again.

But do you both know better now? Have you discussed being together and given full honest consideration to what caused your divorce?

Hopefully, while “considering” marrying each other again you’ve also both realized that you need objective professional guidance as to the reasons the original marriage broke down.

It’s too simplistic to assume it was an “age thing” or to blame some of each other’s perceived faults or, commonly, each other’s families.

You are marriage-tested adults now, needing to take responsibility for whatever made you come apart. Make an appointment either in person or online with a recommended marriage counsellor, psychologist, social work therapist, etc.

There’s a much-needed industry of such people during these complicated times, and while only some are part of a free mental health service, good advice is worth the charge if you are both serious about creating a second marriage that works.

Mine comes free to you: a response of encouragement that you now both get prepared to create a better life together, for and with your children.